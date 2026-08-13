Monza: talks for Ngonge from Napoli. Asllani from Inter to replace Pessina

Matteo Pessina's injury will keep the Monza captain out for a long spell and has forced the Brianza club back into the market for a role they had not been focusing on until now.

Monza have reopened their search for a midfielder to replace the leader picked by Ivan Juric, and Kristjan Asllani is back among the names under consideration as he heads for the Inter exit. Up front, Monza have also made a move by asking Napoli for information on Cyril Ngonge, the winger who has dropped out of Massimiliano Allegri's plans.



