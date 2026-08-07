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Wantaway Napoli star Romelu Lukaku emerges as surprise target for Ligue 1 club
Monaco enter race for Romelu Lukaku
Monaco are actively working on a deal to sign Napoli forward Lukaku during the summer transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Ligue 1 club are exploring options in attack as uncertainty grows regarding the future of Balogun. The striker could depart Monaco before the transfer deadline, forcing the club hierarchy to seek a high-profile replacement.
The 33-year-old Lukaku has emerged as a prestigious target for the club in recent hours. The Belgian international is looking for a fresh start away from Italy. A move to the Principality would provide Monaco with a proven goalscorer at the highest level.
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Lukaku seeks exit following Napoli conflict
According to the same report, Lukaku is currently in conflict with the hierarchy at Napoli. The relationship has broken down, leading the forward to actively search for an exit route this summer. Several clubs across world football have expressed interest in acquiring the former Manchester United striker. However, the player maintains clear priorities regarding his next career destination.
While American outfit Atlanta hold a long-standing interest in bringing him to Major League Soccer, Lukaku remains unconvinced by a move to the United States.
Belgian striker prefers Europe stay
Lukaku’s clear preference is to remain in European football for the upcoming campaign. This stance gives Monaco a genuine chance of concluding a deal for the experienced forward. The French side are not the only European team monitoring his situation. Interest in the Belgian striker also exists from clubs in Turkey. Although a potential move to Saudi Arabia could also be considered, the option to join Monaco remains a very real possibility for the forward.
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Decisive weeks ahead for Monaco attack
Monaco will continue to assess their attacking options as they resolve the situation surroundingBalogun. Progressing negotiations for Lukaku could accelerate if Balogun’s departure is finalised.
Lukaku will weigh up his available choices before deciding on his next destination. With Monaco presenting a concrete opportunity to stay in Europe, developments surrounding the Belgian's future are expected in the coming days.
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