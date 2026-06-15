Mohau Nkota has lauded Hugo Broos' work with Bafana Bafana - 'He’s done a lot for the team'
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High praise for Broos' impact
Speaking at a fan event in Braamfontein, Nkota was vocal about the transformation Bafana Bafana has undergone under the stewardship of the veteran Belgian manager.
The former Orlando Pirates star highlighted the work done behind the scenes to return the nation to the global stage.
“I think, for me, he’s done a lot for the team, especially during the qualifiers.
"We can see now that the team is playing on the big stage, so he’s done a lot of work,” Nkota said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
The winger also expressed his personal gratitude, adding:
“I’m very thankful to him for introducing me to the national team. So, I just want to say thank you to him.”
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World Cup injury heartbreak
Nkota’s omission from the final World Cup squad was a result of a cruel training injury that required significant medical intervention.
The 21-year-old suffered a meniscus tear a few weeks ago, an injury that forced him out of Al Ettifaq's final Saudi Pro League fixtures.
The timing is particularly painful as Broos is expected to depart his role following the conclusion of the tournament in North America.
Nkota admitted the disappointment of missing what would have been a final dance with the manager who handed him his international debut, stating:
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t be with him for the last time now. But I hope he will enjoy his next move.”
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Belief in the current crop
Despite South Africa suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening Group A fixture, Nkota remains optimistic about his teammates' chances of progression.
He is currently undergoing a rehabilitation process that is expected to keep him sidelined for three to five months.
“The gents must keep pushing and focus on the next two games.
"The next two games are a must-win and I believe we can still qualify for the knockout stages of this World Cup,” the winger insisted.
He remains in close contact with several members of the squad to offer his support from afar during their campaign.
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Looking to the future
At just 21, Nkota is keeping a positive outlook on his career trajectory despite the mental toll of his first major surgery.
He admitted that it has been a difficult period emotionally, but he is determined to return stronger for the next international cycle.
“I got injured before the league ended and I had to chin up and accept that.
"Mine now is to focus on my injury in order to get back to full fitness.
"I will wait for another World Cup because I am still young, so there’s still more to come from me.
"I will be patient,” he concluded.
For now, his focus is entirely on a successful recovery.