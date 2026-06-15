Mohau Nkota has lauded Hugo Broos' work with Bafana Bafana - 'He’s done a lot for the team'

Speaking at a fan event in Braamfontein, Nkota was vocal about the transformation Bafana Bafana has undergone under the stewardship of the veteran Belgian manager.

The former Orlando Pirates star highlighted the work done behind the scenes to return the nation to the global stage.

“I think, for me, he’s done a lot for the team, especially during the qualifiers.

"We can see now that the team is playing on the big stage, so he’s done a lot of work,” Nkota said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

The winger also expressed his personal gratitude, adding:

“I’m very thankful to him for introducing me to the national team. So, I just want to say thank you to him.”



