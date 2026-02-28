Mohamed Salah ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Liverpool if Saudi Pro League & MLS clubs can tick one important transfer box

Salah was heavily linked with a January Anfield exit after an explosive rant in the wake of Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds in December where he claimed he'd been "thrown under the bus" by the club.

"I can’t believe I’m sitting on the bench for 90 minutes," Salah said at the time. "The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career. I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.

"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame."

Salah later apologised to his team-mates for his outburst and a January exit failed to materialise after the forward jetted off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt. The Pharaohs crashed out at the semi-final stage of the competition at the hands of eventual winners Senegal.