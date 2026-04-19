Mohamed Salah x Cristiano Ronaldo remains possible! Al-Nassr ‘firmly in the race’ for Egyptian superstar as he prepares to leave Liverpool on a free transfer

The prospect of Salah lining up alongside Ronaldo has moved a step closer as Al-Nassr have firmly established themselves in the battle for the Liverpool forward, according to TEAMTalk. However, any deal could be complicated by internal dynamics, with questions raised about how the Egyptian would fit alongside the Portuguese superstar and whether the veteran striker would be willing to share the limelight.

Despite these potential friction points, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is determined to bring Salah to the Pro League. He is viewed as a marquee acquisition who transcends football, acting as a cultural ambassador for the sport in the Middle East. With Al-Nassr backed by significant financial muscle, the chance to unite two of the greatest attackers of the modern era remains a tantalising possibility for the club's hierarchy.