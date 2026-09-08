Anadolu Agency
Egyptian King in Turkey! Mohamed Salah shatters 25-year record as Liverpool legend makes history with Trabzonspor amid rocky start
Record-breaking start for the Egyptian King
Salah has wasted no time in making his mark on Turkish football, setting a new benchmark that has stood for over two decades. Following a high-profile move from Anfield to Trabzonspor, the 34-year-old has already etched his name into the history books of his new employers.
The winger had already bagged three goals in his opening three league appearances before stepping onto the pitch for the recent clash against Genclerbirligi. Salah delivered yet another masterclass in that fixture, contributing a goal and an assist to help secure a commanding 5-0 victory. With that strike, the former Liverpool talisman became the first foreign Trabzonspor player to net four goals in his first three Super Lig starts since Opta records began in the 2000-01 season.
The achievement is even more remarkable considering the personal milestone Salah celebrated earlier in the week. The forward reached this historic goalscoring tally just days after the birth of his first son, his third child with his wife Magi.
- Anadolu Agency
Overcoming Europa League heartbreak
While Salah’s individual form has been impeccable, it hasn't been entirely plain sailing for his new club. Trabzonspor suffered a shock early exit from the Europa League at the hands of Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, prompting manager Fatih Tekke to immediately offer his resignation.
Though the club's hierarchy initially blocked his departure, a subsequent 2-1 defeat to Amed SK in the Super Lig forced their hand, and the two parties mutually agreed to part ways shortly before the Genclerbirligi rout. However, Salah has remained focused amidst the chaos, maintaining his high standards despite the disruption in the dugout.
The veteran winger will soon have the chance to test himself in another continental competition when the Europa Conference League group stages begin next month. With high-stakes matches against Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas on the horizon, the Black Sea Storm will be leaning heavily on their new superstar.
A potential Anfield reunion
The prospect of facing his former club remains a hot topic of conversation in Turkey. If Trabzonspor can maintain their league form and secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12, a potential reunion with Liverpool at Anfield could be on the cards next year.
When asked about the possibility of playing against the Reds in an interview with Trabzonspor’s club media, Salah was honest about the internal conflict he would face. He stated: "I would feel mixed feelings. It’s mixed feelings because I’ve been there nine years. I love the city, I love the fans, and we always had a special relationship, so it would be very tricky!"
- Anadolu Agency
Building a new legacy in Trabzon
Salah’s arrival was greeted with unprecedented fanfare in Istanbul, where he was mobbed by supporters before heading to the Black Sea region. The club’s board even took the unusual step of paying part of his salary in advance to secure his signature ahead of rivals Besiktas.
The Egyptian joins a squad featuring several familiar names to European football fans, including former Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and ex-Manchester City defender Stefan Savic. Salah is expected to be the catalyst for a new era of success at the Senol Gunes Sports Complex.
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