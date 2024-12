Mamelodi Sundowns have restructured their technical team and announced Miguel Cardoso as the new head coach.

After a series of disappointing results, including a cup final loss to a newly promoted club and a tough start in the Caf Champions League, Sundowns held a press conference led by Chairman Tlhopie Motsepe.

He announced the club's decision to part ways with Manqoba Mngqithi and take the team in a new direction.

Reactions from supporters have flooded social media since the announcement, and GOAL is highlighting the range of opinions shared by the fans.