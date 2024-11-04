'Mngqithi is crazy, Barcelona play youngsters! Kaizer Chiefs senior players are lazy & Amakhosi will create their own Cup soon' - Fans

The Glamour Boys fans respond to the Masandawana tactician who stated Nabi was bold to give his young players a chance on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliated Kaizer Chiefs in front of their fans at the FNB Stadium after a huge 4-0 win in the Carling Knockout quarter-final outing.

Amakhosi coach fielded the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba, and Samkelo Zwane against a quality Masandawana side, but his plan backfired.

The Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngqithi has since lauded the Tunisian for his bravery, insisting the youngsters at the Soweto Giants have a bright future.

A section of the fans have told him off, while others have taunted Chiefs, claiming they will soon introduce their own Cup. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.