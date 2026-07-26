MLS Winners and Losers: Son Heung-min is on fire again, Antoine Griezmann finds his groove, but Robert Lewandowski needs time

Another week of MLS, and another bunch of juicy storylines to wrap your hands around. Somehow lost in the debate about youth development, the positioning of franchises and who the next commissioner might be is the fact that this is a really good product, and the football makes for good watching.

Yes, there's the usual stuff about parity and unpredictability. But there are larger themes here that mean something. The first is the performances of big names in the league. Casemiro has now made his full debut for Miami. Both Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann have appeared - to varying degrees of success - for their new clubs. Son Heung-Min, though well established at this point, feels like a new signing for revitalized LAFC.

And then there's the youth. Right now, the New York Red Bulls are showing why it doesn't always work. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Union are a good example of how it can thrive.

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from another intriguing week of MLS action...