MLS's most exciting U22 players in 2025: Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan, Houston Dynamo's Jack McGlynn, CF Montreal's Nathan Saliba and more

GOAL takes a look at some of MLS' brightest up-and-coming talents taking the pitch in 2025

Cavan Sullivan stole headlines in 2024 when he snapped Freddy Adu's longstanding record of being MLS' youngest ever player, debuting at 14 years and 293 days-old. However, now aged 15, he's being touted for a breakout year with the Philadelphia Union. Just north of him in New Jersey, 16-year-old phenom Julian Hall is in the same situation; a teenage star ready to break out on the biggest stage.

This is what MLS has become: the stage for some of the world's brightest up-and-coming talents to present themselves to their clubs and their adoring supporters.

However, there are also established young stars in their late teenage years or early 20s who have already become fan favorites, despite being in the youth of their career. U.S. internationals Diego Luna and Jack McGlynn are the perfect example, as are fellow CONCACAF opponents Obed Vargas of Mexico, and Nathan Saliba of Canada.

Then, there are footballers abroad who show visible ambition to come to MLS at the earliest stages of their career, hoping to develop further while making a name for themselves. In 2025, Brazil youth international and reigning Copa Libertadores champion Matheus Nascimento did just that, signing on loan with the MLS Galaxy through the end of the season.

This core is just a handful of names who could break out this year, when in reality, there's a list of over 50 players in that age group that could flourish in MLS this season.

This group, though, are the key individuals who could steal the headlines, create transfer buzz, and shock the league during the 2025 season.

