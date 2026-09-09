MLS sets transfer records with $370 million in spending and $218 million in sales

For the third straight year, MLS clubs hit new heights in the transfer market. After last year saw clubs spend $336 million, this season was even more expensive, with the total mark hitting $370 million. Just under 60 percent of signings were 25 or younger.

Unlike last season, where a select few clubs carried the major weight, it was a busy campaign league-wide. 13 clubs completed either a club-record signing or outgoing transfer. Toronto FC had the highest mark, paying an initial $22 million for USMNT striker Josh Sargent. That deal could reach $27 million if certain bonuses are hit. Sporting KC were a close second, splashing $18 million for the Brazilian winger and handing him a five-year contract.