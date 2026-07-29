‘We want to make it as fun as possible’ - Does the MLS All-Star Game still matter? Son Heung-Min, Thomas Muller and league stars weigh in on the debate

In truth, the game is somewhat secondary to players, too. After a busy World Cup summer, MLS' stars played this past weekend, and they'll play again this upcoming weekend.

This past Saturday, the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati collided for a post-game scuffle in the tunnel and, this week, Moreira and Max Arfsten suit up alongside Evander. This Saturday, MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith will coach Charlotte FC against the Chicago Fire just days after managing Philip Zinckernagel. The real games, of course, mean more.

When you factor in the World Cup situation, too, it all leads to a chaotic time for players, one where the travel situation is less than ideal. There's also the elepahant in the room: this year's scheduling, in particular, has kept out some of the league's biggest stars. Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul have not returned from World Cup duty while Sebastian Berhalter and Hugo Cuypers are no longer MLS players.

Messi's absence, of course, takes away so much shine from an event that, for many, is somewhat of an inconvenience.

"Obviously, if I'm honest, the schedule was a little bit crazy because we had way too many games and filling in this game in that schedule, I think it was a little bit crazy," Son said, "But look, this experience is huge for everyone. Thomas and me, we are getting a little bit older, but I think this experience is special. It doesn't matter how old you are, and we are all excited and we are all happy to be here, and we want to make this game as special as possible."

To do that, the league has amended the format. Rather than battling against European powers in preseason, the MLS All-Stars now compete against a collection of Liga MX's best.

"When you get the English sides over here, they're in the middle of their preseason so they don't take it seriously," Charlotte FC captain and former Burnley star Ashley Westwood said. "It's just a workout for them. To play Liga MX, it makes it more competitive. We're representing the MLS, representing America, and we want to win."

As Westwood says, this format is an attempt to latch onto the rivalry between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It's also part of a continued relationship between the two leagues as they look to help elevate one another in the global game.

"The rivalry just starts from the top and trickles down into every level," USMNT captain Tim Ream said. "I don't think there's any way around saying that. It starts at the very top. It starts at the league level. It goes into the teams. It goes to the players. It goes to family ties. It's everything, right?

"It's such a big rivalry, and whether it's an All-Star Game or not, one side wants to get over the other. That's forever how it's been and forever how it always will be. I think that's just being competitors and being so close. It's about who can get the best out of themselves and get the better of their opponent."

That holds true even for those with no direct connection to the rivalry. Players don’t reach this level without a competitive streak, and it has been apparent throughout the week. Whether in the Skills Challenge or the game itself, each wants to prove he belongs among the best - without losing sight of the fact that this is still an exhibition.

"As an athlete, you don't want to lose the game," Son said, "but most importantly, I think both sides, we stay healthy, and we don't get hurt. I think this is most important. We want to make it as fun as possible and entertaining as possible. We don't want to get hurt, but we still want to win this game."