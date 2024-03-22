The missing piece of England's puzzle: The players who could start alongside Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Co at Euro 2024 - ranked

There is a slot available in Gareth Southgate's side either on the wing or in midfield, with plenty of players vying to make it their own

With Euro 2024 just three months away, Gareth Southgate will already have a pretty clear idea of which England players will be walking out of the tunnel to face Serbia at Schalke's Veltins Arena on June 16, injuries permitting. However, away from the guaranteed starters, there is a gaping hole that still needs to be filled in his line-up, with all to play for in the lead-up to the tournament.

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are are certain to start off the back of their respective stellar seasons at club level, but there is space for one more to complete look of the Three Lions' midfield and attack.

Southgate finds himself in the enviable position of having a wealth of quality players too choose from to occupy a role as a No.8, attacking midfielder or winger, but the decision is set to be an incredibly tough one. So much will depend on the attacking configuration of the team and where he sees best to use Bellingham, who has been a sensation as a No.10 for Real Madrid this season, and Foden, who has been sublime for Man City in a multitude of positions.

Article continues below

GOAL ranks the England manager's options for his 'sixth man' in Germany this summer...