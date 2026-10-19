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Milan: who is Marcus Krosche, the frontrunner for the head football role? All the talents he has developed

AC Milan

Here’s why AC Milan chose Krosche: he spots and develops talented players, then sells them for a fortune

Markus Krosche is Milan's top target for the Head of Football role, and a final agreement is close. Eintracht Frankfurt's firm resistance stalled talks last summer, but the timing now looks right: Gerry Cardinale has decided to press ahead with appointing a new Head of Football, and the German executive is the leading candidate. The 46-year-old has submitted his resignation, and the German club have accepted it.

A financial agreement with Krosche is in place: what Milan still need to finalise the deal

  • Who is Krosche?

    Before becoming an executive, Krosche was a midfielder who came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen and became a mainstay at Paderborn.

    In the year he retires, he takes charge of Paderborn's second team. He then follows former team-mate and coach Roger Schmidt to Bayer Leverkusen.

    Less than two years later, in March 2017, Leverkusen sack him. He returns to Paderborn as sporting director, beginning his third career in football. He takes Paderborn from the third tier back to the Bundesliga, and in 2019 RB Leipzig call on him to replace Rangnick. He reaches the Champions League semi-finals with them in 2021, then resigns that year with a year still to run on his contract.

    His next move takes him to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he spends four years building a project that delivers Europa League victory in 2022 and a third-place finish in 2025. In Frankfurt, he also proves adept at spotting talent and selling it for a fortune.

  • Also important for outgoing transfers

    Krosche has become the Bundesliga's king of transfer profits. Take Kolo Muani and Marmoush: both arrived for nothing before moving to PSG for €95 million and Manchester City for €75 million respectively. He signed Ekitike from PSG for more than €30 million, then sold him to Liverpool for €95 million. Krosche also spotted Pacho at Antwerp, brought him to Germany for €13 million and sold him to PSG for €40 million. AC Milan lacked that knack last summer.

  • Other talents unearthed

    His record includes Nkunku, bought for around €20 million and sold to Chelsea for around €60 million. At Leipzig, he bought Dani Olmo for around €35 million and raised his estimated value to more than €60 million. He also bought Dominik Szoboszlai for around €36 million, before either reselling him or seeing his value reach around €72 million. Ebnoutalib could be next. He previously played for Perugia in Italy before being spotted at Elvesberg in Germany's second division. An €8 million signing, he has already scored five goals in six Bundesliga matches and won over Klopp, who has called him up to his Germany squad. Nathaniel Brown: the club signed him from Nürnberg for around €3.5–5.5 million and sold him to Bayern Munich in summer 2026 for a fixed €50 million plus €5 million in bonuses

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22 Oct 2026

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