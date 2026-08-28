AC Milan have the unlikely duo of Saelemakers and Ramos to thank after edging past a resilient Venezia side that went close on several occasions. Rabiot put in a solid display and earns a 6.5 rating, while Modric never got going and finishes on 5.5.
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Milan v Venezia, CM’s player ratings: Ramos curse and delight, Rabiot changes everything. Saelemaekers decisive
AC Milan player ratings
Maignan 6: quick off his line to beat Adams in open space, showing the instincts of a seasoned defender.
Gila 6.5: He gets San Siro going when he drives forward with the ball at his feet and with two decisive tackles to win it back. He has everything needed to become one of the team's technical and charismatic leaders. (from the 87th minute Gabbia n/a)
De Winter 5.5: Not ready for the visitors' constant vertical balls, especially on two occasions in the first half. He also takes a big risk in the second half through excessive confidence in his own ability. He is certainly more at ease building play than holding such a high line so close to midfield.
Pavlovic 6: Amorim will have to live with his lucid tactical confusion because he is too important for the team. Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
Chukwueze 6.5: He impresses, hugely, with his willingness in the defensive phase, making deep and precise diagonal runs. On the half-hour he produces a run from midfield full of determination and technique but cannot guide his finish into the corner. A little soldier.
Modric 5.5: With Venezia playing and pressing high, Luka tries to read the game early by taking risks that almost cost Milan a goal when Adams failed to convert on the counter in open space. His match, clearly shaped by less than ideal physical condition, contains several glaring errors. (from the 74th minute Jashari 6: good ideas in the holding role and also a lot of luck: he would have deserved a dressing-down for failing to convert Saelemakers' magnificent assist, but Halhal still bundles it into the net for 2-0).
Musah 5.5: In the 55th minute he hits the bar, but from there you always score, always. He runs a lot and Milan's game needs a player with those characteristics, but the quality is modest.
Bartesaghi 5.5: Slow and clumsy, he gifts an inadvertent assist to Yeboah, who almost puts his side ahead. (From the 87th minute Estupinan)
Loftus-Cheek 5: All smoke and very little, far too little, substance. He also moves well in the attacking midfield area, trying to play in the half-spaces, but he is soft in the challenges and unconvincing when it matters. Amorim sends him back to the bench and a few whistles from the stands are aimed at the Englishman. (from the 60th minute Saelemaekers 7: his introduction changes the game by bringing the quality that had been missing in the first half. His touch for Ramos's goal is visionary, the one for Jashari delightful)
Cisse 6: His first two actions are wrong both in idea and in execution. Little by little he grows into the game and works for the team even without the ball. He does not sting as he did on the previous matchday in Turin, but overall it is not a performance to throw away. (from the 60th minute Rabiot 6.5: Milan struggling to find the way to goal? Don't worry, Adrien will take care of it. With him on the pitch, always as a substitute, the Diavolo have scored 4 goals and taken home 6 points in two matches).
G. Ramos 6.5: He wastes the impossible in the first half and does it again at the start of the second: four gilt-edged chances. Then he is there for Saelemaekers' delivery and fires a left-footed diagonal into the net, earning his first joy at San Siro.
Amorim 6.5: Very good both in his footballing approach and in the way he reads the match. For the Portuguese, it is an excellent start to the season.
Venezia player ratings
Stanković 6.5: despite picking the ball out of the net twice, he turned in a convincing display and was equal to two point-blank efforts from Ramos and Chukwueze.
Schingtienne 5: almost flawless for 70 minutes, then Saelemakers came on and he lost the plot, finding himself unprepared.
Bella-Kotchap 5 if Ramos had 5/6 shots on target and also scored, some of the responsibility has to fall on the far-from-impeccable former Verona man, who often struggled in one-on-one duels. Sent back for revision.
Franjić 6: the most assured of the back line, at least until the accidental injury that forced him to ask to come off. (from the 45th minute Halhal 5: the unfortunate protagonist of the own goal that settled the game)
Hainaut 6: good work in both phases.
Pérez 5.5: Stroppa expects more personality from the Spanish midfielder: tidy in possession, but over the course of the game he looked timid. (from the 79th minute Lauberbach n/a)
Busio 6.5: Venezia's man everywhere, covering ground and knitting play together.
Bašić 6.5: a valuable display from the Croatian midfielder, who impressed with both his technical neatness in the build-up and the kilometres he covered. He ran out of steam and forced Stroppa into a change. (from the 65th minute Sohm 5.5: he was barely seen in the attacking midfield area)
Haps 5.5: Chukwueze gave him few reference points and he quickly lost the plot, picking up an avoidable yellow card. There was virtually no attacking thrust down the right flank. (from the 65th minute Correia 5.5: he came on at the worst moment of the game and gave away two or three avoidable fouls)
Yeboah 6: certainly lively, he kept Pavlovic and AC Milan in general busy. He must, however, become more clinical if he is to make the difference in Serie A too. (from the 80th minute Rrhamani)
Adams 6: he made his presence felt and created space for his team-mates. One major blemish: in the first half he was not ruthless on the counter-attacking move that could have given his side the lead.
Manager Stroppa 6: he can leave San Siro satisfied with the team's growth and with the way they held the pitch for 70 minutes, creating several goalscoring chances.
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