Put your hand up if, before yesterday, you'd ever seen Modric make five straight mistakes in the build-up. Probably nobody. Lukita, as his team-mates call him, finished with a 50% long-pass completion rate, completed 38% of his progressive passes, 3 from 8 attempts, and completed 40% of his passes into the box (40%). The verdict on a hugely difficult display from the Croatian champion came straight from Amorim: "We have to be really good on the ball to make Luka feel comfortable in the game. If we turn the match into constant end-to-end transitions and mad sprints, it is not the type of game for Luka. And that is why we changed our approach in the second half by bringing on Musah: we had understood that we needed a bit more pace in midfield. What is more, I think Luka was dropping too deep, too close to the centre-backs, so we ended up with four players just to start the move and fewer men between the lines. We can play with Luka and we have shown that in recent matches, but to do that we have to turn the game into one of possession and control. If we turn it into a running game, it becomes impossible for him"