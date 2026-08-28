He joined the City Ground for £37.5 million last year. According to the Daily Mail , AC Milan are considering a loan with an obligation to buy, although no figures have been disclosed at this stage. Hutchinson is a left-footed attacking midfielder who can play anywhere along the flank or behind the striker.





England's reports were backed up by Sky Sport , which said AC Milan had asked for information in recent hours about the Nottingham Forest winger, born in 2003. In short, Milan are making an attempt and have also been in contact with the player's agent.