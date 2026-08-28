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Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Milan, the idea of Omari Hutchinson from Nottingham Forest

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O. Hutchinson

AC Milan have a new name on their list for the attack. According to the Daily Mail , the Rossoneri have set their sights on Omari Hutchinson, an attacking midfielder born in 2003 who plays for Nottingham Forest. He came through the ranks at Chelsea and Arsenal and has also worn the shirt of Ipswich Town in his career. Forest signed him last year and he made 42 appearances, 1 goal and 8 assists last season across the Premier League, domestic cups and the Europa League.

  • Milan, Hutchinson idea from Nottingham Forest

    He joined the City Ground for £37.5 million last year. According to the Daily Mail , AC Milan are considering a loan with an obligation to buy, although no figures have been disclosed at this stage. Hutchinson is a left-footed attacking midfielder who can play anywhere along the flank or behind the striker.


    England's reports were backed up by Sky Sport , which said AC Milan had asked for information in recent hours about the Nottingham Forest winger, born in 2003. In short, Milan are making an attempt and have also been in contact with the player's agent.

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