Last season Odogu barely played but learned a great deal: just two appearances, for a handful of minutes, across Serie A and the Coppa Italia. The boy’s development is clear. Working alongside champions such as Modric and Rabiot helps, but his current level is not yet enough to earn regular game time at AC Milan and the Rossoneri club want to protect and build on the investment they made 12 months ago when they bought him from Wolfburg for 7 million plus 3 in bonuses. So, together with his agent, they have decided he will spend the season out on loan to continue his development and gain experience.