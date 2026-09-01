On 13 August, after a meeting between Amorim, Cardinale and the transfer-market working group, AC Milan decided to leave five players out of the squad: Odogu, Nkunku, Gimenez, Fofana and Tomori. Seventeen days later, Sky Sport report that the latter will be brought back in, despite the Portuguese manager ruling out any U-turn on the issue at a press conference. That decision had also been taken for list-related reasons.
Translated by
Milan, surprise decision: Tomori reintegrated into the squad after two weeks of training separately
No to the offers
Fikayo Tomori has repeatedly turned down every offer in order to stay at AC Milan. The same happened in January 2025, when everything was in place for a move to Tottenham. Despite the club deciding he was no longer part of their plans, and taking a hard line by making him train individually, the former Chelsea player has rejected every proposal, including Fulham's, who pushed hard during the day on 1 September. The central defender is currently in London with his agents because the Rossoneri club have excused him from training for transfer-market reasons.
Back in the squad
Gabbia's injury, which will keep him out for at least two weeks, and the difficulty of bringing in a new defender in the final 48 hours have pushed AC Milan into reinstating Tomori. It is still unclear whether this is simply a formal move to avoid legal action for mobbing by the player, or whether manager Amorim will include him in the squad list and use him in official matches.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting