Cihan Kamer, Fenerbahce’s head of football, left Milan at around 4.15pm to fly to Poland, where they face Gornik Zabrze tomorrow after a 1-0 first-leg win in the Champions League qualifiers. He met AC Milan after lunch, and that opened the negotiations.
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Milan, summit with Fenerbahce over Leao ends: what is emerging about the negotiations
Gap of 10 million
Almastadt welcomed Kamer to Milan headquarters for talks, but the summit produced no decisive breakthrough. AC Milan reiterated that, at this stage, their asking price is €60 million and they have no intention of lowering it. At most, they would consider offers that reach this figure with bonuses included. Fenerbache can go no higher than €50 million between a fixed fee and bonuses, even if their opening offer had stopped at €42 million.
Leao’s request
Rafael Leao is starting to seriously consider a move to Turkey, but his demands begin at a guaranteed €10 million plus bonuses that would take the package to €12 million. Fenerbahce are offering a fixed €8 million, so the gap is significant, but not impossible to close. They will keep talking to AC Milan and try to move closer to the asking price, while Galatasaray are preparing a counter-move. The Turkish derby for Leao has only just begun.
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