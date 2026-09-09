ZUMA Press Wire
Milan Skriniar feels 'huge responsibility' as Fenerbahce end 18-year Champions League absence against Roma
Skriniar leads Fenerbahce after 18-year wait
Fenerbahce captain Milan Skriniar will lead his team out at Chobani Stadium as the club ends an 18-year absence from the Champions League main stage against Roma. The Turkish giants navigated three qualifying rounds under head coach Ismail Kartal to secure their return.
Speaking alongside Kartal at the pre-match press conference, Skriniar acknowledged the emotional weight of bringing elite European football back to Istanbul.
The defender emphasized that the squad is fully aware of what the milestone means to the supporters following nearly two decades away.
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Captain highlights responsibility to supporters
Skriniar stressed that the team feels a deep obligation to deliver a memorable performance against their Italian opponents. He urged his team-mates to secure maximum points to kickstart their European campaign.
The Slovakian international insisted that Fenerbahce enter every tournament with the ambition to reach the highest level.
"We feel a huge responsibility towards our fans with the Champions League returning to this stadium after 18 years," Skriniar stated. "We want to take our first points tomorrow."
Targeting weaknesses in Gasperini's Roma
Analyzing the opposition, Skriniar acknowledged Roma's strong form under Gian Piero Gasperini, with the Serie A side topping their domestic table. However, the captain remains confident that Fenerbahce can find gaps in the Italian defense.
Fenerbahce enter the match seeking a positive result after suffering a domestic derby defeat to Besiktas at the weekend.
"Roma are a strong, organized, and in-form opponent," Skriniar noted. "We need to take advantage of their weaker moments."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Focus shifts to pitch at Chobani Stadium
With Romelu Lukaku preparing to face his former club and several key players missing through injury, Skriniar's leadership will be vital for the hosts.
Fenerbahce aim to use the passionate atmosphere in Istanbul to overcome Roma and establish a strong foundation in the league phase.
Skriniar and his team-mates will look to translate their pre-match focus into three crucial points on European football's biggest stage.
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