Saelemaekers will travel to Amsterdam in the coming hours to consult Professor Gino Kerkhoffs about his injured ankle. Kerkhoffs operated on Santiago Gimenez in December 2025. The Belgian injured the same ankle he had surgery on in 2024 during a training session last week.
Milan, Saelemakers flies to Amsterdam: he is expected to undergo ankle surgery tomorrow by the same doctor who treated Gimenez last December
The decision tomorrow
Unless there are any surprises, Saelemakers will have surgery tomorrow, with Professor Gino Kerkhoffs performing the operation. The former Roma player is then set to miss around four months, a significant blow for Ruben Amorim who had been working hard to reinvent him as an attacking midfielder. Milan will lose a quality option in that position for a long time.
The social media message
Saelemaekers posted this message on Instagram a few days ago: "It's not easy to go through moments like this. When you love football, being away from the pitch, your team-mates and what you love most hurts. It's a difficult period, but I'll face it with patience, determination and an even greater desire to get back to doing what I love. I want to thank all the fans, my team-mates, the staff, my friends and everyone who has written to me over the past few days and shown me their affection from the bottom of my heart. I've read so many of your messages, and they've given me enormous strength. Now it's time to keep my head down, work hard and be patient. I'll come back stronger. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."
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