How can the team help you perform at your best?

"The focus should not be on me or on whether I score more or less. I believe the most important thing is always the team's victory. I think that if we all run and work hard intelligently and as a team, we can do something great this season. We are building a good understanding and, as time goes by, we will improve even more. Then, without any doubt, my goals, my assists, the team's goals and the wins will start to come. I think that is the most important aspect."





You too have faced criticism in recent weeks because you have scored only one goal...

"There is always the idea that a striker must always score, but it is not always like that. Maybe I can play well without scoring. Every match is an opportunity to show my worth".

Yesterday Ibrahimovic was at Milanello. As a former striker, did he give you any advice?

"He did not give me any specific advice. He was very kind and asked me how things are going. He welcomed me to the club and it is a pleasure to be able to count on his presence. Having the support of a legend and a personality like him is important."