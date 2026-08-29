According to what was reported yesterday by the Daily Mail, AC Milan have set their sights on Hutchinson, an attacking midfielder born in 2003 who is on the books at Nottingham Forest. He came through the ranks at Chelsea and Arsenal and has also worn the Ipswich Town shirt in his career. He has been at Forest since last year and made 42 appearances over the past season, scoring 1 goal and providing 8 assists across the Premier League, domestic cups and the Europa League.





Forest signed him for £37.5 million last year. According to the Daily Mail, Milan are considering a loan with an obligation to buy, although the figures have not been disclosed at this stage. The left-footed attacking midfielder can play all along the flank or behind the striker.





Reports from England were confirmed by Sky Sport , which reported that the Rossoneri club have asked for information about the Nottingham Forest winger, born in 2003.