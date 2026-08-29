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Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Milan: ongoing contact over Hutchinson, not even on the bench today for Nottingham Forest

AC Milan
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Nottingham Forest
O. Hutchinson

AC Milan continue to pursue the lead that points to the winger

Omari Hutchinson is not even on the bench for Nottingham Forest in today’s away game at Liverpool and, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, talks with AC Milan are ongoing. The next few hours will be crucial in determining whether the deal is feasible.


  • According to what was reported yesterday by the Daily Mail, AC Milan have set their sights on Hutchinson, an attacking midfielder born in 2003 who is on the books at Nottingham Forest. He came through the ranks at Chelsea and Arsenal and has also worn the Ipswich Town shirt in his career. He has been at Forest since last year and made 42 appearances over the past season, scoring 1 goal and providing 8 assists across the Premier League, domestic cups and the Europa League.


    Forest signed him for £37.5 million last year. According to the Daily Mail, Milan are considering a loan with an obligation to buy, although the figures have not been disclosed at this stage. The left-footed attacking midfielder can play all along the flank or behind the striker.


    Reports from England were confirmed by Sky Sport , which reported that the Rossoneri club have asked for information about the Nottingham Forest winger, born in 2003.

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