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Christopher Nkunku Zachary Athekame Genoa MilanGetty

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Milan, Nkunku pulls up: here is who Amorim has called up for the friendly in Glasgow against Celtic

AC Milan

Milan, first setback of the season: Nkunku does not travel to Glasgow due to a muscle problem

AC Milan will arrive in Glasgow this evening ahead of tomorrow's friendly against Celtic. Christopher Nkunku did not board the flight to Scotland after a muscle problem ruled the French forward out. Pervis Estupinan also stays at Milanello, and will join the squad on the tour in Australia, along with second-choice goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

  • Make way for the youngsters

    The friendly against Celtic will help on two fronts: assessing the squad's physical condition and taking a closer look at the many youngsters training with Gabbia and his team-mates. Alongside those who have recently signed new deals, such as Camarda and Comotto, Amorim has also called up several young players: Borsani, Bouyer, Kostic, Ossola, Vladimirov, Vos, Pittarella and Guernier.

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