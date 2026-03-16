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Sabatini Allegri Leao Milan Lazio hdCalciomercato
Sandro Sabatini

Translated by

Milan must consider selling Leao: he is worth less than Lautaro, Yildiz, McTominay and Malen

Sandro Sabatini discusses the transfer market in the wake of the Rossoneri’s defeat away to Lazio, touching on the Portuguese player’s disrespectful behaviour when he was substituted.

Should they continue to rely on Leao, or take inspiration from what happened in the Lazio v Milan match to make a drastic, necessary – albeit painful – decision? 

In other words, to envisage a Milan without Leao for next season, but perhaps with the funds from his sale to invest in the transfer market.

  • UNAFFECTED BY EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS

    One thing is certain: the Portuguese player wearing the number 10 shirt, who earns the highest salary in the team and possesses better skills and talent than many of his teammates, almost never manages to perform above an adequate level.

    This season he has played a few good matches, some decent ones, the majority just adequate, and a few that were seriously below par.

    To use a metaphor that applies in certain situations: Leao isn’t the icing on the cake, but he isn’t the cake either; he’s a player whose contribution you can never quite predict.

    This feeling is exacerbated and underlined by his disrespectful attitude upon being substituted, despite Maignan’s attempt to calm him down and Allegri’s attempt to placate him.

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  • THE COMPARISON

    But the comparison shouldn’t be made between Leao, Maignan, Allegri or Tare, who was in the stands and didn’t exactly speak highly of him.

    The comparison should be made between Leao and his counterparts in other teams: Lautaro at Inter performs better, Yildiz at Juventus performs better, McTominay at Napoli performs better and Malen at Roma performs better than Leao at Milan.

    And this question inevitably leads to an answer for next year: Milan must consider selling Leao.

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