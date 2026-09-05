An fired-up Amorim is gearing up for his first big game as AC Milan manager. All the focus is on Juventus, but the Portuguese coach could not dodge transfer-market questions in his pre-match press conference. In doing so, he showed the internal unity that seems to be the foundation of this project: "I speak to Cardinale and Calvelli every day, so it is normal to have them here; maybe not for you, but it is for me. I am very satisfied with the transfer window. We have new players who are top-level and who will help us during the season, but also in the future. This is our objective. I also want to spend some time on how Milan work: everyone has to be aligned on certain players to sign"
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Milan, Mourinho said ‘no’ to Endrick: the Rossoneri will try again in January, the strategy
Two strikers in time
The transfer market gives and takes away: AC Milan wrapped up the signing of Goncalo Ramos a full three days before the start of the summer transfer window. The backing was immediate, spontaneous and came from every part of the club. The transfer fee, a guaranteed €70 million, ruled out the chance to sign a deputy for the Portuguese on a permanent deal. That, along with the club's firm line on promoting young players, led to Camarda's contract renewal until 30 June 2031, with an option for a further year until 2032. It also led to the decision to promote him as the Portuguese's only alternative. At least until January, when the strategic working group will assess the situation by gathering data from the first four months of the season.
No to Mou
AC Milan had in fact spent a long time, at least a fortnight, working on a five-star attacking signing: the player they wanted was Endrick, a Brazilian striker born in 2006 at Real Madrid. Cardinale discussed it directly with the Blancos hierarchy, only to run into firm resistance from Josè Mourinho: the former Special One gave a negative opinion on the former Palmeiras player's loan exit. To the disappointment of AC Milan and Roma.
Cardinale will blame us again
Endrick has yet to appear in a Real Madrid shirt because he is still recovering from injury. Leaving the muscle issue aside, Milan hope the player will arrive at Milanello in January on loan with an option to buy. An objective that will also depend heavily on how and when Mourinho uses the 2006-born player in this first part of the season.
Cardinale, Amorim and the working group will certainly try again regardless. The Brazilian could play both as a centre-forward and as an attacking midfielder behind Goncalo Ramos. Endrick is only the standout case in a clear strategy: targets previously missed will come back into focus because the club believe they have only just begun building a squad competitive enough to win.
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