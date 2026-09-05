Milan, Mourinho said ‘no’ to Endrick: the Rossoneri will try again in January, the strategy

Endrick has yet to appear in a Real Madrid shirt because he is still recovering from injury. Leaving the muscle issue aside, Milan hope the player will arrive at Milanello in January on loan with an option to buy. An objective that will also depend heavily on how and when Mourinho uses the 2006-born player in this first part of the season.





Cardinale, Amorim and the working group will certainly try again regardless. The Brazilian could play both as a centre-forward and as an attacking midfielder behind Goncalo Ramos. Endrick is only the standout case in a clear strategy: targets previously missed will come back into focus because the club believe they have only just begun building a squad competitive enough to win.