Omari Hutchinson, the English attacking midfielder of Jamaican origin, is at the "La Madonnina" clinic to undergo his medical before signing the contract that will tie him to AC Milan. The signing is scheduled for this afternoon.
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Milan, medical and signature for Omari Hutchinson
Hutchinson arrives on loan from Nottingham Forest, with an option to buy that can become an obligation if certain conditions are met.
Born in 2003, the player has completed his medical and signed his contract. He will now join Amorim's squad as one of the options in the attacking midfield roles in the Portuguese manager's 3-4-2-1.
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