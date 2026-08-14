Milan, Maignan cryptic on social media: "You can't control other people's words"

Then there's also "The story of Nasreddin and his donkey", or "No matter what you do in life, people will always have something to criticise". It ends with this moral: "Do what you believe is right and keep going on your way. You cannot control other people’s words, but you can control your choices". Those words will only add to the debate among AC Milan fans as they wait for what Maignan will say to Cardinale next week.