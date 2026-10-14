Santiago Gimenez's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has spoken about the Mexican striker's move to Porto in the final days of last summer's transfer window. Her comments could also spark debate about AC Milan and his underwhelming spell there: "Well, I love these three moves. I have to say this is one of my three favourite moves ever, because for me Porto are the ideal team for this player at this point in his career. I'll allow myself to say his name. I don't like doing it, but I'll make an exception. He is enjoying this experience, which is the most important thing if you're going to play well. Erm, and I think Porto and Santi are a perfect match. A perfect match. Yes."
Milan, listen to Santi Gimenez’s agent: “When the structure isn’t stable, it’s difficult for a player, especially a foreigner”
A dig at AC Milan
Rafaela Pimenta takes aim at Milan during the interview: "We can't forget Santi's story, can we? What happened? Santi arrived at Milan halfway through the season. It isn't easy to settle into a team in January, is it? It's completely different from joining a team at the start of the season: another country, another language, another culture, a style of football very, very different from what he was used to. Then the manager left, the entire management changed, and it changed again this year. Do you see? Continuity becomes impossible, impossible. When, erm, the club, like Milan, at that moment, or during the period when we were going through the transfer, did not have a stable structure; and when the structure isn't stable, it's difficult for a player, especially a foreigner who has just arrived, to adapt properly. Because, you know how it is with Italians, whoever comes in will end up criticising whoever has left. Whoever has left criticises the… the decisions of their predecessor. It's a bit of a political matter, and I think Santi was caught up in a situation that went far beyond his performances on the pitch. I don't think he only had injury problems, but that, in my view, he hadn't had the right opportunities, erm, to, let's say, express himself."
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