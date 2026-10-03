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Yasin Ayari Sweden 2026 World CupGetty
Simone Gervasio
Translated by

Milan like Ayari as Modric’s replacement: who he is, how much he costs and how the Brighton and Sweden all-round midfielder plays

AC Milan
Transfers
Serie A
Premier League
Y. Ayari
Brighton & Hove Albion

AC Milan are already planning for the future in midfield. With Modric moving towards retirement, Loftus-Cheek now heading for the exit and Jashari still not fully convincing, the Rossoneri are looking for the next deep-lying playmaker to hand the keys to their midfield.


As they wait to understand the prospects for Comotto , in whom Ruben Amorim still has faith, Milanello are assessing several profiles, but one has moved ahead of the rest and stands out as the real dream for the coming years. According to Tuttosport, that man is Yasin Ayari, a midfielder born in 2003 who plays for Brighton and the Sweden national team.


  • AC Milan have been tracking the Swede for two years now. Back in spring 2025, then head of scouting Geoffrey Moncada placed him high on the club's list of targets. Now the Brighton midfielder is a genuine star, as his outstanding displays at the recent World Cup and over the past few seasons with the Seagulls have shown.


    He followed a standout Premier League campaign of 32 appearances, 4 goals and 3 assists by scoring 2 goals already at the start of this season for club and country. The 22-year-old stands out for his versatility: he can play as a holding midfielder, deep-lying playmaker and central midfielder, and also as an attacking midfielder. He brings great running power and covers the pitch brilliantly, while also offering precise passing and excellent ball control. Add in a powerful shot and he becomes a constant threat whenever he gets near the penalty area.


    Then there's his contract situation. He is out of contract in 2027 with Brighton but the club hold a unilateral option to extend the agreement until 2028, which keeps the midfielder's valuation high and, according to Tuttosport, above €40 million. AC Milan are not alone either, with several European clubs interested in him, including Roma.

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Premier League
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Brighton & Hove Albion
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