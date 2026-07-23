AC Milan go on with Luka Modric, and Luka Modric goes on with AC Milan. The Rossoneri confirmed it in an official statement on Thursday evening: the Croatian Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder born in 1985 is staying for another season, after the last one ended with fifth place in Serie A.
Translated by
Milan, it is now official: Modric stays for another year. His comments
Official
Here is the text:
"Official statement: Luka Modrić
Luka Modrić has signed until 30 June 2027
AC Milan announce that Luka Modrić has signed a contract for a further season, until 30 June 2027.
A key figure in the Rossoneri midfield since his arrival, Luka has brought his experience and quality to the team, on and off the pitch. One of the strongest and most distinguished players in world football, the Croatian will continue his journey in the Rossoneri shirt. Last season he made 37 appearances and scored 2 goals, with the ambition of reaching new important milestones.
Luka Modrić will continue to wear the Rossoneri number 14 shirt".
His words
These were Modric's comments after signing his new contract: "I’m happy to stay at AC Milan, a club where I have felt welcome and loved since day one. After a season below expectations, the desire to make amends is immense. A new season and a new challenge await us: a project I believe in and one that motivates me. I’m ready to continue giving everything for this shirt and I’m truly proud to wear these colours again. I can’t wait to return to San Siro and hear your roar. See you soon, Forza Milan always!"
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting