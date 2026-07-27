Santiago Gimenez will report for AC Milan on Wednesday. Christian Pulisic will join him at Milanello. Neither will travel with the rest of the squad to Australia, with both staying at the Rossoneri training ground as they recover from their respective injuries.
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Milan, Gimenez’s first opening to Lazio: the issue is the formula, what is emerging on the negotiations
Physical doubts
Over the last two years, Gimenez has struggled with repeated ankle problems, ending in surgery in Amsterdam last December. The injury ruled him out for five months and cost him 26 matches. He returned for the World Cup against England, then suffered another sprain and left on a stretcher. That long run of serious setbacks could damage his appeal on the transfer market.
Lazio and Fiorentina
AC Milan, boosted by the hefty €74 million for former PSG man Gonçalo Ramos, are ready to consider Gimenez on an initial loan for a fee with an obligation to buy. The Mexican striker arrived in February 2025 from Feyenoord for around €30 million. Milan want to recoup the same amount for an important forward going through a very difficult spell and in need of a change of scenery. Ramos will be the undisputed first choice in the Rossoneri pecking order, while Camarda is also climbing the ranks. Agent Pimenta has so far received strong interest from Lazio and an enquiry from Fiorentina, who could make an official move if Kean is sold.
Formula issue
Before making their move for the Mexican striker, Lazio must sell either Boulaye Dia or Ratkov. They know a simple loan with an option to buy will not be enough to get AC Milan's green light. For his part, Gimenez is significantly opening the door to Lazio.
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