AC Milan have made their third signing of the summer. The club have finalised a deal with Strasbourg for Diego Moreira, a left-footed 22-year-old attacking winger, a Belgium international born in 2004 who was seen at the World Cup. The deal is done for an operation worth around €50 million, with bonuses and a percentage of any future resale. Medicals are scheduled for tomorrow in Milan, for the second most expensive signing in the history of the Diavolo, after Goncalo Ramos.
Translated by
Milan, done deal for Diego Moreira: agreement with Strasbourg, the details
Mendes in midfield
The left-sided winger owned by Strasbourg is set to strengthen Ruben Amorim's options: his agent Jorge Mendes has sealed the deal. The 22-year-old Belgian wide man wanted to move to AC Milan despite interest from major clubs in England, Germany and Italy. Exceptionally versatile, Moreira can play on both flanks as a wing-back and is a perfect fit for Amorim's system.
Closed by Cardinale
Picked by the working group, he is hugely admired by Amorim for his technical qualities, has convinced Bobby Gardiner and Tiago Estevao, the data analysts leading the new era, has Hendrik Almstadt's approval, and above all it is a deal that Gerry Cardinale wanted to complete personally for a young, talented player who can still develop enormously and become a leading figure.
Where will he play?
Moreira will play as the left-sided midfielder, in Estupinan's position, or as one of the two players behind Gonçalo Ramos. In that role, as a second striker or attacking midfielder, the players who can feature there are Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saelemaekers, Alphadjo Cissè, and, if needed, Rabiot. He brings talent, dribbling, creativity and versatility. Over the course of his career he has played right across the left flank and also on the right, where he can cut inside on his left foot and go for goal.
Who is Moreira and that social media clue
Moreira was born in Liège, where at the time his father, former Guinea-Bissau international Almami Moreira, was playing for Standard Liège. He holds Belgian and Portuguese citizenship and was also eligible for Guinea-Bissau and Germany, but chose to represent Belgium after playing for Portugal Under-21s. On his mother's side, he is the grandson of Helmut Graf, a former Austrian footballer who played for the club from 1976 to 1982. After coming through the youth ranks at Standard Liège, he went on to play for Benfica, Chelsea and Lyon before moving to Strasbourg, precisely in synergy with the Blues. Two weeks ago, while on holiday, he had trained wearing a Milan shirt, a sign of what his future would then be.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting