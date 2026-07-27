The initial plan was to sign him and put him in Milan Futuro so he could develop gradually and get his first taste of Italy in a different environment, away from the spotlight, but in the last few hours the possibility of moving him straight into the first team has gathered real pace as an alternative to the Serbian centre-back. His profile is similar: left-footed and strong in the build-up phase. Over the course of the season, he could find space in the Portuguese manager's rotations.





Last year, he made 17 appearances in league and cup, almost all of them from February onwards, scoring one goal and providing one assist for Troyes. Amorim approved the signing partly because he has more engine out wide than Bartesaghi and, when playing out from the back, he can pick out passes between the lines or hit 40-metre diagonal balls.