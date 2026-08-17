AC Milan have wrapped up their third signing. The club have reached an agreement with Strasbourg for Diego Moreira, a left-footed 22-year-old attacking winger, a Belgian international born in 2004, who was seen at the World Cup. The deal is done for an operation worth around €50 million, with bonuses and a percentage on a future resale. Medicals are scheduled for tomorrow in Milan, for the second most expensive signing in the history of the Diavolo, after Goncalo Ramos. He will arrive in the city at midday.
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Milan, Diego Moreira deal done: agreement with Strasbourg, the details
Mendes in midfield
The left-sided winger owned by Strasbourg is set to give Ruben Amorim more options: his agent Jorge Mendes has got the deal over the line. The 22-year-old Belgian wide man wanted to join AC Milan despite interest from major clubs in England, Germany and Italy. An exceptionally versatile player, Moreira can play on both flanks as a wing-back and is a perfect fit for Amorim's system.
Closed down by Cardinale
The working group picked him, Amorim is a big fan of his technical qualities, he has won over Bobby Gardiner and Tiago Estevao, the data analysts who are leading figures in the new era, he has the backing of Hendrik Almstadt, and above all it is a deal that Gerry Cardinale wanted to complete personally for a young, talented player who can develop a great deal and become a key figure.
Where will he play?
Moreira will play as the left-sided midfielder, in Estupinan's position, or as one of the two players behind Gonçalo Ramos. In that role, as a second striker or attacking midfielder, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saelemaekers, Alphadjo Cissè, and, if needed, Rabiot can also play there. He has talent, dribbling ability, creativity and versatility. Over the course of his career he has played all across the left and also on the right, where he can cut inside on his left foot and go for goal.
Who is Moreira and that social media clue
Moreira was born in Liège, where at the time his father, the former Guinea-Bissau international Almami Moreira, was playing for Standard Liège. He holds dual Belgian and Portuguese citizenship and, although he was eligible for Guinea-Bissau and Germany too, chose to represent Belgium after playing for Portugal Under-21s. On his mother's side, he is the grandson of Helmut Graf, a former Austrian footballer who played for the club from 1976 to 1982. A product of Standard Liège's youth system, he went on to play for Benfica, Chelsea and Lyon before moving to Strasbourg, precisely in synergy with the Blues. Two weeks ago, while on holiday, he trained in a Milan shirt, a hint of what his future would be.
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