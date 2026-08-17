Moreira was born in Liège, where at the time his father, the former Guinea-Bissau international Almami Moreira, was playing for Standard Liège. He holds dual Belgian and Portuguese citizenship and, although he was eligible for Guinea-Bissau and Germany too, chose to represent Belgium after playing for Portugal Under-21s. On his mother's side, he is the grandson of Helmut Graf, a former Austrian footballer who played for the club from 1976 to 1982. A product of Standard Liège's youth system, he went on to play for Benfica, Chelsea and Lyon before moving to Strasbourg, precisely in synergy with the Blues. Two weeks ago, while on holiday, he trained in a Milan shirt, a hint of what his future would be.