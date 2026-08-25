Over the next few hours, Porto and AC Milan will resume talks as they try to reach an agreement, even if that means settling somewhere between the asking price and the offer. They still have to agree on the conditions that would trigger the obligation to buy and on the final transfer fee. They are not minor details. They are almost the entire basis of the negotiation. For his part, Gimenez is pushing to join Porto, with whom he has an agreement for one season at 2.5 million plus bonuses.





A final agreement could be reached at 20 million for the option to buy.