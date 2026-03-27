Christian Comotto is a rising star. His development at Spezia is the result of a number of factors: technical skills that are above average for players of his age (born in 2008), a professional mindset, and an ambition that is certainly worth nurturing in the years to come. After truly enchanting the Milan youth setup, he opted for a loan move to test himself against the big boys. His choice fell on a club in Liguria, a region hungry for real football. The son of former defender Gianluca Comotto, he is proving to have an extraordinary personality, as demonstrated by the famous chip penalty he scored for the Rossoneri first team during their summer tour of Australia.
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Milan: Comotto shines at Spezia – a potential surprise for next season, the details
POSITIVE FIGURES
At La Spezia, Comotto is carving out a decent role for himself despite the difficult situation facing the Bianconeri, who are currently competing in a league campaign with objectives and prospects that differ from those set out at the start of the season. Donadoni’s spell in charge also ended on a sour note, and Luca D’Angelo has returned, with the team currently facing relegation based on the provisional league table. Despite the team’s performance, the Milan-owned midfielder has started 22 out of 32 matches, with some standout performances, such as in the away fixture against ambitious Palermo, where he was named man of the match.
FEATURES
Comotto is the quintessential modern midfielder, capable of performing equally well as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder or a defensive midfielder. A natural right-footer with an already imposing physique (185 cm), he stands out for his tactical intelligence and ability to read the game. He plays well both in short and long passes and is coming off an important week on a personal level: he scored for Bollini’s Italy Under-19s in their victory against their Hungarian counterparts.
HIGHLY REGARDED BY ALLEGRI
Massimiliano Allegri has spoken highly of Comotto’s development, believing him to be ready to take the next step up. His coaching staff are monitoring him closely, match by match, as he continues his journey in Serie B with Spezia. The Livorno-born manager also publicly praised him at a recent press conference, singling him out as one of the young Rossoneri talents upon whom the future of Milan must be built.
STRAIGHT INTO THE FIRST TEAM
The prospect of seeing Comotto, from next summer onwards, based permanently at Milanello for the 2026/27 season is a real possibility that the club is carefully considering. Such a decision would demonstrate a commitment to focusing on young players who have already been developed within the Rossoneri system.
For Comotto, this would be a crucial step in his development, offering him the chance to compete day in, day out in a top-flight environment and to test himself against the challenges of Serie A. Much will depend on the final assessments to be made in the coming months, but the path forward could well be set: Comotto no longer on loan but immediately joining Allegri at Milan as the sixth-choice goalkeeper.