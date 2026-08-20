Serie A is about to start and the transfer market is entering its decisive final phase. With the league opener approaching and the window heading into its final rush, Gerry Cardinale, Milan’s owner, is expected at Milanello. Tomorrow the Rossoneri owner will be at the club’s training ground and, according to Sky, his schedule also includes several meetings, including one-to-one talks, with some players to make clear who will be part of the new project and who will not. Particular attention will fall on the talks with players who are not part of Ruben Amorim's technical project and whom AC Milan will try to sell between now and 1 September, the closing date of the summer transfer window.





He is then expected to follow the team in their opening match of the league season, away to Torino on Sunday evening.