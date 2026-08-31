Warren Bondo still has a future to write. The French midfielder is on his way out of AC Milan, he had not even been called up by Amorim for the training camp, and after saying 'no' to Turkish side Corum and MLS outfit San Jose Earthquakes, he can now weigh up two options in Serie A.
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Milan, Bondo close to leaving: Monza make an attempt but Sassuolo are plotting to overtake them
Sassuolo ahead of Monza
Over the last few hours, a Sassuolo move has emerged for Warren Bondo: the Neroverdi sporting director has stepped up talks with AC Milan transfer chief Almstadt to gauge the feasibility of a deal. Discussions are under way over the possible formula for the transfer and the financial terms with the player. Monza also made an enquiry about the French midfielder over a possible return, but went no further.
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