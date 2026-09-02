Among the players frozen out at AC Milan, only the French midfielder Warren Bondo remains after returning to Milanello from a year-long loan at Cremonese without making an impression. Ruben Amorim made it clear from the start that the player did not feature in his plans. Unlike other team-mates who were later deemed surplus to requirements, the former Monza man was not even given the chance to start pre-season training with the first team or join the rest of the squad on tour.