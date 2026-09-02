Among the players frozen out at AC Milan, only the French midfielder Warren Bondo remains after returning to Milanello from a year-long loan at Cremonese without making an impression. Ruben Amorim made it clear from the start that the player did not feature in his plans. Unlike other team-mates who were later deemed surplus to requirements, the former Monza man was not even given the chance to start pre-season training with the first team or join the rest of the squad on tour.
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Milan, Bondo cannot go out on loan: what the regulations say and who wants him
Loan slots full
Warren Bondo cannot go out on loan because AC Milan, with Fofana, have filled the six slots allowed for temporary transfers abroad. Alongside the already mentioned Fofana, Kostic, Gimenez, Nkunku, Athekame and Odogu have also left on loan outside Italy. That means any possible departure will have to be on a permanent basis only, not on loan.
Erzurumspor FK in pressing
The agents of the 2003-born midfielder are working flat out to find a solution that works for all parties. AC Milan initially valued the Frenchman at €8 million, but would now accept a much lower fee. In the last few hours Turkish side Erzurumspor FK have stepped up their push and are trying to seal the deal with the Rossoneri, while also looking to fend off interest from several Arab and Qatari clubs.
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