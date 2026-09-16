Milan-Benfica, CM’s player ratings: Amorim poor, 5/10. Bartesaghi and Ramos disappoint

Maignan 6: a pass mark with an asterisk for the AC Milan captain, who bears no responsibility for the two goals conceded and does little beyond the basics.

Terracciano 5: he starts timidly, perhaps affected by the emotion of his European debut. Sudakov and Kaminski are full of inspiration and repeatedly feast in his area in the opening 20 minutes. He improves and also tests Trubin in the 27th minute with a fine strike from 30 metres. (from the 46th minute Gila5.5: not exactly an introduction for the Spanish defender to tell his grandchildren about, with a few too many mistakes in the build-up and some overly obvious nerves)

De Winter 5.5: he also carries out his duties in an orderly way, taking away space and time from Duran’s movement. But when he turns attacker, he blasts a moving penalty into the stands and it still cries out for revenge.

Pavlovic 6: amid his total and customary tactical anarchy, you can at least appreciate the futile attempt to push his team-mates to raise the press and keep believing. He is always the last to wave the white flag.

Chukwueze 6: among the most inspired in the AC Milan ranks, he is often preaching in the wilderness. He also shows great willingness in the defensive phase, which is improving compared with his first outings.

Jashari 5: Palinha literally overpowers him. The former Club Brugge man shows an innate ability in sudden switches of play but also the lapses he has carried over from last season: the involuntary assist for Sudakov is one for the red pencil.Failed ( from the 74th minute Rabiot 5.5: he is unable to give the team a change of gear)

Musah 5.5: he slices a very promising ball in the Benfica penalty area, confirming some obvious technical shortcomings. Good in the pressing phase in the first half, he runs out of fuel early in the second and drifts out of the game.

Bartesaghi 5: Amorim gives him a chance and the AC Milan youth product does not take it. He is completely under water against Lukebakio, to whom he grants all the space needed to take aim and score the opening goal. In attack he is practically non-existent. Retake required. (from the 57th minute Moreira 5.5: this time he is unable to give a different impetus to AC Milan’s play, mishitting a couple of efforts from distance)

Hutchinson 5: he moves a lot and is always looking to receive the ball, showing a great desire to make things happen and good personality. He also produces a few good moments, but overall he holds on to the ball too long and is too vague. (From the 46th minute Pulisic 6: he moves a lot, creates play and tests Trubin with a dangerous effort from outside the area. Willing)

Cisse 5.5: he tries to create central density but Benfica’s two holding midfielders screen out every attempt. He is less inspired than in previous outings and his fitness is still not at 100%. In and out. (from the 57th minute Saelemakers 6: he certainly brings more imagination in the attacking midfield area, albeit without making an impact)

Ramos 5: Goncalo, this is not good enough. He is always late on his team-mates’ crosses and rarely involved in the game. He persists in playing outside the penalty area. Blunt.

Manager Amorim 5: another completely wrong line-up, and this time the changes are not enough. The Portuguese coach ends up creating a lot of confusion and suffers his first heavy defeat since taking charge of AC Milan.