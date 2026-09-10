Milan, Amorim change formation again against Lazio: here are the main new features

AC Milan are preparing in detail for Saturday's 6pm clash at the Olimpico against Lazio. Gattuso and his players have made a surprisingly strong start to the season, winning all three matches and outperforming even the most optimistic expectations. They will need a sharper, more complete display to take all three points than they managed last time out at the Allianz Stadium, perhaps with different players involved. That is why Amorim is considering several changes to the line-up.