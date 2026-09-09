Svensson is primarily an attack-minded full-back, but over the course of his career he has developed into a genuine utility player. His intensity allows him to operate in midfield too, while his reading of the game is excellent and his stamina stands out. In yesterday's Champions League clash against Villarreal, he delivered a 7/10 display as the left-sided centre-back in a back three.





Those standout athletic qualities, along with clear tactical intelligence and the ability to switch play quickly, give Svensson the right profile to play as an all-action wing-back in Amorim's 3-4-2-1. He would fit perfectly into the patterns promoted by the Portuguese manager, a coach who has always looked for players capable of providing maximum width, constant thrust and strong defensive cover.





According to Fussballdaten, Svensson's valuation fluctuates between €40 million and €45 million.