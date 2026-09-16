Mikel Arteta hails 'unbelievable' Max Dowman as 16-year-old wonderkid makes history in Arsenal's Carabao Cup win over Ipswich

The achievement entered the record books as Dowman became only the second 16-year-old to score twice in a match for a Premier League side across all competitions, matching Rooney's October 2002 feat for Everton against Wrexham.

Merino, who captained the side, was equally effusive about the teenager when speaking to the club's official website: "He's an unbelievable talent, honestly, so young, so alive and you can see the joy in his eyes when he plays football. Obviously, many things to improve - he's very young - he needs to keep listening and learning from the veterans, but we're here to support him and we're going to get him to the best version of himself, for sure."