One down, three to go! Will Mikel Arteta eclipse Arsene Wenger’s Premier League title record at Arsenal? Former Gunners star explains why holders can kick on

That would already have been achieved had Arteta not seen the Gunners endure three successive runners-up finishes before finally dragging themselves across the championship line.

The exploits of fabled ‘Invincibles’ have been emulated, with a first domestic crown since 2003-04 being captured. Legendary French tactician Wenger was calling the shots back then, with Le Professeur spending 22 memorable years at the helm. He oversaw three title successes while working with Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Co.

Arsenal’s class of 2026 includes the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes, with each passing transfer window bringing with it the promise of further big-money additions.

If Arteta can continue to strengthen and reshape his ranks, then there is every reason to believe that more major silverware - including a first Champions League triumph - will follow.