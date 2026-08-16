AFP
Mikel Arteta drops massive Arsenal transfer hint as three star players miss Community Shield squad
Transfer rumours surround absent Arsenal trio
Arteta omitted Martinelli, Jesus, and Nwaneri from the 20-man group for Sunday's season curtain-raiser against Manchester City. As the Gunners currently dominate the ongoing match with a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half, the Evening Standard reports that the trio's absence is heavily linked to doubts over their futures.
Galatasaray have submitted a £38 million bid for Martinelli, although the forward is not keen on moving to Turkey. Meanwhile, Napoli are in talks to sign Jesus, who could leave for around £17m. Nwaneri has also attracted interest from several clubs, with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta tasked with finding solutions.
- AFP
Nwaneri needs regular playing time
While Martinelli and Jesus face uncertain futures, the situation surrounding Nwaneri is particularly interesting given his impressive pre-season displays. The teenage midfielder travelled with his teammates to Cardiff before being left out of the matchday squad. Arteta addressed the situation during his pre-match press conference on Friday.
"Ethan needs to play football," Arteta stated. "If he stays here, it's because we can guarantee that he can have those minutes. Otherwise, it's just something that is not good for anybody, I think." Arsenal are reportedly considering sending Nwaneri out on loan or selling him with a buy-back clause to ensure he gets the necessary playing time.
New signings debut as England stars rest
Despite the notable absentees, Arsenal fans are currently watching new arrivals Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis, who started the match and are helping secure the 2-0 first-half advantage.
Arteta expressed satisfaction with the new players. "Christos came early so that always helps. Bruno joined us last week. He's in good condition and we know what he will bring to the team," he explained. Furthermore, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice were benched. Arteta added: "It is something very individual. Declan played over 65 games; he needed complete rest and we have to build him up. They remain so competitive. They wanted to be involved and that's good to see as well."
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What is next for Arsenal?
As Arsenal look to comfortably see out the remainder of the Community Shield and secure the trophy, the club have limited time to finalize departures for Martinelli, Jesus, and Nwaneri. Arteta must ensure his squad remain fully focused on their upcoming Premier League campaign, actively offloading fringe players while seamlessly integrating their latest signings into the team.
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