Mikel Arteta defends 11 Arsenal players for pulling out of international duty as Gunners' treble battle intensifies

The scale of Arsenal's recent fitness issues became a major talking point during the March international break, with the Gunners accounting for nearly half of the Premier League's total international withdrawals. Out of 23 players across the division who dropped out of their respective squads, 11 were from the north London club, sparking debate over whether the club was being overly cautious as they hunt for silverware on multiple fronts.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Arteta addressed the club's coordination with international teams, stating: "We have very good relationship and communication with most of the national teams - certainly with Thomas [Tuchel] too. We have been extremely supportive all the time. When you have to communicate the state of every player, we are always honest and a medical decision had to be made. That was clear what the conclusion was."