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'We expect him to produce' - Mikel Arteta urges Bukayo Saka to deliver for Arsenal in title run-in as he makes injury return
Talisman returns for run-in
Arsenal have received a significant boost with Saka expected to return to the matchday squad for Saturday’s crucial home fixture against Newcastle United. The England international has been sidelined with an Achilles problem since the Carabao Cup final, a period during which the Gunners struggled, winning just once in five outings. His availability comes at a critical juncture as Arsenal seek to snap a two-game losing streak that has seen them fall behind in the standings.
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Expecting moments of magic
Arteta revealed that his star winger appeared to be in "great spirits" during Friday's training session and underscored the 24-year-old’s status as the team's most influential figure. The manager is hopeful that the forward can immediately rediscover the form that has seen Arsenal win 73% of their league games with him in the starting line-up this season.
Emphasising the high expectations placed on Saka to deliver under immense pressure, Arteta said: “We certainly have in Bukayo one of the most influential players we have had in the past few years. He is a player when it comes to those moments, we expect him to produce those moments to win it for us. We need him in the squad. We have him now. Hopefully we can use him in the right way."
Actions over words
With only five matches remaining, Arsenal and City are currently inseparable on points and goal difference. Arteta dismissed the importance of pre-match psychological posturing, instead demanding that his players prove their title credentials through their performances on the pitch.
Urging his squad to ignore the external noise and focus entirely on the immediate task at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta added: "It's not about talking, it's not about feeling. It's tomorrow when you go over that line and get it done. And in this moment it's about getting it done. That's it. It's not too much talking about what to do. We will create and generate the right context towards that and at the end we'll have to do it on the pitch."
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A test of nerve
Arsenal must capitalise on their schedule, playing twice before City returns to league action due to their FA Cup commitments. A victory over Newcastle is essential to halt a run of four losses in six games and to improve a historically poor record in the month of April. Facing a Magpies side that has lost eight of their last 11, the Gunners must demonstrate they can handle the physical and mental intensity required to maintain their championship charge.