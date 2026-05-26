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Mikel Arteta 'personally leading' Morgan Rogers pursuit as Arsenal aim to beat Man Utd & Chelsea in transfer race
Arsenal step up their pursuit of Rogers
Arteta is reportedly taking a hands-on approach to the club’s recruitment strategy this summer, especially with Rogers identified as a primary target, as per talkSPORT. Having ended a 22-year drought to secure the Premier League trophy, the Gunners manager is determined not to let his side stagnate and has identified the England playmaker as the ideal addition to his attacking ranks.
Preliminary discussions are understood to have taken place with the player’s representatives as Arsenal attempt to move ahead of rival clubs. The Gunners are facing strong competition for the 23-year-old. Chelsea continue to monitor the situation closely, while Manchester United remain interested due to technical director Jason Wilcox’s long-standing admiration for the former Manchester City academy player.
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Arsenal see Rogers as statement signing
Arsenal are claimed to regard Rogers as a major statement signing. Arteta reportedly sees the England international as an ideal fit for his attacking system due to his creativity and versatility across the front line. Villa, meanwhile, are in no rush to sell. Unai Emery’s side reportedly view Rogers as a central figure in their attacking structure following his impressive performances in Europe and domestic competition, with Rogers also scored in his team's 3-0 win over Freiburg in the Europa League final.
Villa hold strong position amid growing interest
Villa are believed to value Rogers at a minimum of £80 million, although the final fee could rise significantly if a bidding war develops. Interest from several Premier League clubs, as well as potential attention from abroad, could eventually push the price towards the £100m mark. Rogers’ ability to operate centrally and in wide areas would provide greater tactical flexibility and competition in Arsenal's attack. His arrival could also place pressure on existing options such as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.
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Transfer battle expected to intensify
Arsenal are expected to continue discussions as they attempt to position themselves at the front of the queue for Rogers. Any deal, though, is likely to depend on Villa’s stance and whether rival clubs decide to escalate their interest. With Arsenal aiming to defend their Premier League crown while competing strongly in the Champions League, Arteta appears determined to add elite-level attacking depth.