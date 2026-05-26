Mikel Arteta 'personally leading' Morgan Rogers pursuit as Arsenal aim to beat Man Utd & Chelsea in transfer race

Arteta is reportedly taking a hands-on approach to the club’s recruitment strategy this summer, especially with Rogers identified as a primary target, as per talkSPORT. Having ended a 22-year drought to secure the Premier League trophy, the Gunners manager is determined not to let his side stagnate and has identified the England playmaker as the ideal addition to his attacking ranks.

Preliminary discussions are understood to have taken place with the player’s representatives as Arsenal attempt to move ahead of rival clubs. The Gunners are facing strong competition for the 23-year-old. Chelsea continue to monitor the situation closely, while Manchester United remain interested due to technical director Jason Wilcox’s long-standing admiration for the former Manchester City academy player.